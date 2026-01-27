403
Massive Fire Destroys Homes, Schools in Central Indonesia
(MENAFN) A large fire swept through Central Kalimantan province in Indonesia on Monday, destroying dozens of buildings, including homes and schools, officials reported.
Initial reports indicate that 17 structures, among them two schools, were completely burned down. Authorities said the fire was sparked by an electrical short circuit and spread quickly, engulfing nearby buildings.
The government is working to find alternative locations so students can continue their education despite the loss of the two schools. Evacuation shelters and public kitchens are being established, and clothing is being distributed to those affected by the fire.
