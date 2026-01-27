403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, EU Strike Several Agreements
(MENAFN) In a landmark development for global commerce, India and the European Union formalized multiple agreements Tuesday, culminating in the conclusion of negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement during a high-stakes three-day diplomatic mission to the Indian capital.
European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen led the European delegation to New Delhi, where the breakthrough trade pact—characterized as the "mother of all trade deals"—was jointly announced alongside several Memorandums of Understanding.
The ceremonial proceedings unfolded with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, who framed the commercial accord as a paradigm of economic partnership between the two powerhouses.
"India and Europe have taken a major step forward today. The India-EU FTA opens new pathways for growth, investment and strategic cooperation. This agreement will drive trade, investment and innovation while strengthening our strategic relationship. It reflects our shared resolve to shape a stable, prosperous and future-ready economic relationship," Modi declared on X.
India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that formal documentation included the "Towards 2030: A Joint India-European Union Comprehensive Strategic Agenda" alongside the creation of a "Green Hydrogen Task Force," signaling both parties' commitment to sustainable energy collaboration.
The concluded negotiations mark a pivotal moment in bilateral relations, creating new frameworks for economic integration between the world's most populous democracy and the 27-member European bloc.
European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen led the European delegation to New Delhi, where the breakthrough trade pact—characterized as the "mother of all trade deals"—was jointly announced alongside several Memorandums of Understanding.
The ceremonial proceedings unfolded with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, who framed the commercial accord as a paradigm of economic partnership between the two powerhouses.
"India and Europe have taken a major step forward today. The India-EU FTA opens new pathways for growth, investment and strategic cooperation. This agreement will drive trade, investment and innovation while strengthening our strategic relationship. It reflects our shared resolve to shape a stable, prosperous and future-ready economic relationship," Modi declared on X.
India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that formal documentation included the "Towards 2030: A Joint India-European Union Comprehensive Strategic Agenda" alongside the creation of a "Green Hydrogen Task Force," signaling both parties' commitment to sustainable energy collaboration.
The concluded negotiations mark a pivotal moment in bilateral relations, creating new frameworks for economic integration between the world's most populous democracy and the 27-member European bloc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment