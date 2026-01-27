Three Drown After Boat Carrying 25 French Tourists Capsizes In Oman

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Three people died and two injured after a boat with French tourists capsized approximately 2.5 nautical miles from Sultan Qaboos Port in Oman, prompting rescue operation and an official investigation.

The Royal Oman Police confirmed this adding that the incident took place in the Wilayat of Muttrah. In a social media post on X it added that the preliminary information indicated that the boat was carrying a group of 25 tourists of French nationality, including the tour guide and the boat's captain.

"The incident resulted in the death of three tourists and minor injuries to two others, who were treated at the site by ambulance crews from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority," it said.

The officials confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident.

