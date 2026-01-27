G2 Petroleum Texas Releases Free 15-Minute Mineral Rights Self-Check

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)G2 Petroleum Texas announced today the release of a free public resource designed to help everyday individuals quickly assess their mineral rights position before making irreversible decisions. The new Mineral Rights Self-Check is a short checklist and quick-start guide that can be completed in about 15 minutes and requires no technical background.

The resource reflects lessons learned over more than a decade working across U.S. oil and gas basins, where the company has seen many landowners rush into decisions without understanding what they own or what they're giving up.

“We've watched people sign away decades of value because they didn't slow down for one afternoon,” the team shared.“Most mistakes happen before drilling ever starts.”

Why This Resource Matters

The cost of confusion around mineral rights is real and measurable:



12 million Americans own mineral or royalty interests, many without knowing the details of their ownership (National Association of Royalty Owners).



Landowners often receive 3–5 unsolicited offers per year, creating pressure to act fast without full information.



Shale wells can produce for 20–40 years, meaning a rushed sale can eliminate decades of income.

Industry surveys show that over 60% of mineral owners do not know the royalty percentage in their current lease.



“We learned early that effort doesn't guarantee results,” G2 Petroleum Texas noted in a recent interview.“The ground decides. The paperwork decides too.”

What's Inside the Free Resource

The Mineral Rights Self-Check focuses on clarity, not complexity. It helps individuals answer basic but critical questions before signing anything.

The guide includes:



A one-page ownership verification checklist



A short script for handling unsolicited offers



A side-by-side comparison of selling vs leasing outcomes



A simple way to check nearby well activity

A personal risk and timeline self-audit



“Most people don't need advice,” the team explained.“They need a pause button and better questions.”

Use This in 15 Minutes

This resource was built to be practical, not overwhelming.

Here's how to use it today:

Pull your most recent deed or title document



Open the checklist and answer each question honestly



Spend five minutes looking up nearby wells in your county



Write down what you don't understand



Stop. Do nothing else until those questions are answered



“When things feel rushed, we go back to first principles,” the team said.“That habit saves more money than any prediction.”

Common Mistakes People Make

The guide also highlights recurring errors G2 Petroleum Texas has seen across thousands of conversations:



Signing the first offer without comparison



Confusing surface rights with mineral rights



Focusing on the upfront payment instead of long-term impact



Ignoring royalty percentages and deductions

Believing geology changes because an offer expires



“Technology can make things look certain,” the team shared.“But maps don't pay royalties. Wells do.”

Built From Real Experience

The checklist reflects field lessons gathered from deep Gulf Coast wells, shallow Texas reworks, and challenging Appalachian drilling. Those experiences shaped a steady, long-view approach now baked into the tool.

“We trusted the models once and paid for it,” the team said.“That's why we built something that forces people to slow down and look at reality.”

Call to Action: Use It Today

The Mineral Rights Self-Check is free and designed for immediate use.

Here's what to do next:



Download the checklist



Complete it in one sitting



Keep it on file before responding to any offer

Revisit it once a year or when new drilling activity appears



“If you spend 15 minutes today,” the team noted,“you avoid 15 years of second-guessing.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About G2 Petroleum Texas

G2 Petroleum Texas is an energy company based in the McKinney area of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. Founded in 2008, the company works across multiple U.S. oil and gas basins and is known for its disciplined, long-term approach to geology, royalties, and mineral ownership education.