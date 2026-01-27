403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye's Defense Industry Scales Up Unmanned Surface Vehicle Exports
(MENAFN) Türkiye's defense sector is rapidly expanding unmanned surface vehicle (USV) exports worldwide, replicating its dramatic success with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
The Turkish defense manufacturing base produces cutting-edge watercraft delivered to domestic security agencies, but has simultaneously captured significant global market position through exports of platforms featuring sophisticated software, autonomous navigation systems, and substantial payload capacity.
Ares Shipyard and ULAQ Global secured Türkiye's inaugural armed USV export contract with the Qatar Coast Guard, marking a watershed moment for the industry.
Deployment of the ULAQ armed USV, equipped with autonomous operational capabilities, elevated the platform's technological readiness to maximum levels. Overwhelmingly positive operator assessments generated demand across multiple international markets, proving instrumental in accelerating commercial expansion.
Ares Shipyard and ULAQ Global are pursuing business development initiatives with allied nations under Turkish National Defense Ministry coordination.
Active negotiations with several Gulf states are underway for the ULAQ vehicle family, which offers diverse operational capabilities. Parallel commercial activities continue throughout the Asia-Pacific region, with additional export announcements anticipated throughout 2026.
Strategic Export Momentum Builds
Türkiye's defense manufacturing sector is broadening export portfolios with fresh USV agreements this year.
Turkish defense contractor Onur Yuksek Teknoloji (OYT) landed a $1.4 million contract to engineer an integrated voice and data communications platform for USVs destined for international delivery through a domestic client. This agreement expands upon previous collaborative projects between both parties.
Defense powerhouse Aselsan finalized export deals totaling $171 million with Asia-Pacific customers for direct sales of communications infrastructure and USV payloads.
The agreement's most consequential element involves payload exports—leveraging expertise developed through vehicles including Marlin, Sancar, and ULAQ, Turkish defense manufacturers are penetrating global markets with subsystems and payloads representing the operational intelligence and combat power of platforms already exported internationally.
Sensors, communications architecture, and weapons integration comprise the economic and strategic worth of USVs, and Türkiye's direct payload exports to Asia-Pacific markets demonstrate these systems have achieved global competitiveness.
OYT's $1.4-million contract signals healthy prime-subcontractor relationships within the sector—Turkish shipbuilders are exporting USVs internationally through domestic intermediaries, elevating Turkish subsystem producers onto the world stage.
The Turkish defense manufacturing base produces cutting-edge watercraft delivered to domestic security agencies, but has simultaneously captured significant global market position through exports of platforms featuring sophisticated software, autonomous navigation systems, and substantial payload capacity.
Ares Shipyard and ULAQ Global secured Türkiye's inaugural armed USV export contract with the Qatar Coast Guard, marking a watershed moment for the industry.
Deployment of the ULAQ armed USV, equipped with autonomous operational capabilities, elevated the platform's technological readiness to maximum levels. Overwhelmingly positive operator assessments generated demand across multiple international markets, proving instrumental in accelerating commercial expansion.
Ares Shipyard and ULAQ Global are pursuing business development initiatives with allied nations under Turkish National Defense Ministry coordination.
Active negotiations with several Gulf states are underway for the ULAQ vehicle family, which offers diverse operational capabilities. Parallel commercial activities continue throughout the Asia-Pacific region, with additional export announcements anticipated throughout 2026.
Strategic Export Momentum Builds
Türkiye's defense manufacturing sector is broadening export portfolios with fresh USV agreements this year.
Turkish defense contractor Onur Yuksek Teknoloji (OYT) landed a $1.4 million contract to engineer an integrated voice and data communications platform for USVs destined for international delivery through a domestic client. This agreement expands upon previous collaborative projects between both parties.
Defense powerhouse Aselsan finalized export deals totaling $171 million with Asia-Pacific customers for direct sales of communications infrastructure and USV payloads.
The agreement's most consequential element involves payload exports—leveraging expertise developed through vehicles including Marlin, Sancar, and ULAQ, Turkish defense manufacturers are penetrating global markets with subsystems and payloads representing the operational intelligence and combat power of platforms already exported internationally.
Sensors, communications architecture, and weapons integration comprise the economic and strategic worth of USVs, and Türkiye's direct payload exports to Asia-Pacific markets demonstrate these systems have achieved global competitiveness.
OYT's $1.4-million contract signals healthy prime-subcontractor relationships within the sector—Turkish shipbuilders are exporting USVs internationally through domestic intermediaries, elevating Turkish subsystem producers onto the world stage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment