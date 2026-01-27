403
Keir Starmer to Make First Official Visit to China Since 2018
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled to undertake a four-day official visit to China later this week, marking the first journey of its kind by a UK leader since 2018, according to announcements made in Beijing on Tuesday.
Starmer is expected to arrive on Wednesday following an invitation from China’s premier, as stated by officials during a press briefing. The visit comes at a time of heightened global uncertainty and is framed by both sides as an effort to strengthen dialogue between two major international players.
“Amid a turbulent international situation and as permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and the UK need to maintain communication and enhance cooperation. This serves to global peace, stability, and development,” Guo said.
During the trip, Starmer is set to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and senior legislative leader Zhao Leji. His itinerary also includes a stop in Shanghai, according to the same briefing.
The visit will be the first by a British prime minister since a 2018 trip by a previous UK leader, when bilateral engagement at the highest level last took place in China.
Since the Labour Party formed a government in 2024, senior officials from both countries have exchanged visits over the past year, reflecting a gradual revival of high-level contacts between London and Beijing.
Starmer’s upcoming trip also follows a controversial decision by the current UK government to approve plans for a new Chinese Embassy complex in London, a move that has drawn criticism but signaled a willingness to maintain diplomatic ties.
