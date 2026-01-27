403
China Rejects US Criticism on South China Sea at UN
(MENAFN) China has pushed back strongly against criticism from the United States at the UN Security Council over the South China Sea, arguing that Washington has no authority to pass judgment on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), according to reports released Tuesday.
China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Fu Cong, issued a firm response during a Security Council session on Monday, dismissing what he described as distorted and defamatory remarks made by the US representative concerning developments in the South China Sea, as stated by reports.
"US is not a state party to the UNCLOS, and it is all the more unqualified to act as a judge of the convention and dictate to other countries," Fu said.
Fu’s comments followed statements by a senior US envoy who raised concerns about what were described as China’s “expansive and unlawful maritime claims” in the disputed waters, arguing that such claims lack legal grounding under the Law of the Sea framework.
In his response, Fu reiterated Beijing’s position that China possesses what he termed indisputable sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and the surrounding waters, citing both historical evidence and legal justification.
He further accused the United States of disregarding realities on the ground, fueling division, and heightening regional tensions by deploying offensive military assets and repeatedly sending naval vessels and aircraft into the area under the pretext of safeguarding freedom of navigation.
“Who on earth is engaging in coercion and bullying in the South China Sea, who is disrupting regional stability and threatening the freedom and security of navigation, and who is undermining the international rule of law? The truth is self-evident,” Fu said.
