Tejashwi Yadav Attacks Bihar Govt Over Rising Cases Of Rape

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 27 (IANS) Amid rising incidents of crime against women in Bihar, RJD National Working President Tejashwi Yadav has launched a sharp attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, questioning its credibility and governance.

Taking to X, Tejashwi Yadav reacted strongly to the recent incident from Gopalganj, where a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted.

He wrote,“Now, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl has been assaulted again in Gopalganj. Girls in Bihar are completely unsafe under the NDA rule.”

Calling the situation an emergency for the entire state, Tejashwi said the daily incidents of crime, allegedly protected by those in power, are“unbearable, painful, frightening and chilling.”

He further accused the NDA government of coming to power through manipulation and machinery, urging it to stop targeting the opposition and instead focus on law and order, education, healthcare, and public safety.

“Wake up, government that came to power through manipulation. Eliminate these criminal monsters and save the lives of our daughters,” he added.

The criticism follows a shocking incident reported on Monday in Gopalganj, where a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was playing near her house, allegedly became the victim of sexual assault.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Mohammad Sarik, a painter from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, took advantage of the deserted surroundings to target the child.

Hearing the child's screams, villagers rushed to the spot and apprehended the accused while he was attempting to flee.

The situation turned tense, and police intervention became necessary to prevent mob violence.

The Dial-112 team reached the scene in time and took the accused into custody.

Sadar SDPO Pranjal said the case is being treated with utmost seriousness.

“Scientific evidence has been collected with the help of the FSL team. The investigation is progressing rapidly, and the charge sheet will be filed soon to ensure the harshest possible punishment,” he said.

Despite this, the accused continues to deny the allegations.

Shockingly, this is the second major criminal incident reported within the same police station area in the last 24 hours, triggering strong resentment among residents over police patrolling and effectiveness.

The condition of the injured child remains critical, and she is undergoing treatment in the emergency ward of the Sadar Hospital.

The entire district is praying for her recovery and justice.

The continuous incidents of crime against women and girls have intensified political tensions in Bihar.

The mysterious death of a NEET aspirant from Jehanabad in Patna has already sparked statewide outrage, with opposition parties accusing the government of shielding culprits due to delays in the investigation.

With questions mounting over policing and governance, all eyes are now on the SIT report in the NEET student case, as public anger and political pressure continue to grow.