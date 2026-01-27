India, EU Share Responsibility To Uphold International Law With UN Charter At Its Core: Antonio Costa

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) European Council President Antonio Costa said on Tuesday that India and European Union share the responsibility to upholding international law with the United Nations Charter at its core. He stated that India and EU are working together to grow spheres of shared responsibility.

While addressing a joint press meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their talks, Costa said, ""As the world's largest democracies and champions of multilateralism, the European Union and India share the responsibility to uphold international law with the United Nations Charter at its core. Earlier this morning, President Ursula and I had the opportunity to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. I reflected upon his words, which still hold true today. And I quoted, peace will not come out of a clash of arms, but out of justice lived and done by unarmed nations in the face of odds."

Highlighting his Indian roots, Costa said, "I'm the President of the European Council, but I'm also an overseas Indian citizen. Then, as you can imagine, for me it has a special meaning. I'm very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father's family came from and the connection between Europe and India is something personal to me."

He stated that India and EU, through the summit, reaffirmed their commitment to support efforts towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine. He stressed that PM Modi can help create conditions for peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Our summit reaffirmed our commitment to supporting efforts towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, one that fully respects Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is a key moment. We are supporting all efforts to reach a just and sustainable peace. Ukraine has shown its readiness, including at the cost of a difficult compromise. I know, dear Prime Minister, that we can count on you to help create conditions for peace through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

He thanked PM Modi for welcoming him and Ursula von der Leyen as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations. He said, "Thank you, dear Prime Minister, Modi, for welcoming us on this special occasion. We were privileged yesterday to be your chief guests for the Republic Day celebrations. Such an impressive display of India's capabilities and diversity. Today is a historic moment. We are opening a new chapter in our relations on trade, on security, and on people-to-people ties."

"In a multipolar world, the European Union and India are working together to grow spheres of shared prosperity. But, prosperity does not exist without security. Strengthen our cooperation to better protect our citizens and our shared interests. Working together to counter the full range of security threats we face in the Indo-Pacific, in Europe and around the world, reaching a new level of strategic trust between us. That is the significance of our agreement on a security and defence partnership. The first such overarching defence and security framework between India and the European Union and the first step towards even more ambitious cooperation in the future," said Costa.