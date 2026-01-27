Was 'Disturbed' By Swami Avimukteshwaranand's Remarks: Ayodhya Official Resigns Backing CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Jan 27 (IANS) Prashant Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of the Uttar Pradesh GST Department in the Ayodhya Division, resigned from his post on Tuesday, stating that his decision was in support of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid the ongoing controversy involving Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

The resignation comes days after Swami Avimukteshwaranand alleged that his followers were prevented from taking a holy dip at the Sangam Nose during Mauni Amavasya. He further claimed that his disciples were "physically assaulted" by the administration during the incident.

The administration, however, has rejected the allegations, maintaining that Swami Avimukteshwaranand was proceeding towards the Sangam Nose on a chariot, which was not permitted due to the heavy crowd and the risk of a stampede at the religious congregation.

Officials stated that his supporters attempted to breach barricades and damaged some of them, following which the police intervened and asked them to return and proceed on foot instead of using a chariot.

The controversy subsequently widened, with questions being raised over Swami Avimukteshwaranand's use of the 'Shankaracharya' title, as the dispute regarding the legitimacy of the title is still pending before the Supreme Court.

Amid the escalating row, Prashant Kumar Singh sent his resignation directly to the Governor. The two-page resignation letter was submitted in support of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his resignation letter, Singh stated that he was deeply hurt by what he described as derogatory remarks allegedly made by Shankaracharya against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said, "I am the Deputy Commissioner in Ayodhya, in this Special Investigation Branch, and I have been working in support of the government, in support of the Chief Minister, in support of the Prime Minister, and in support of the Constitution of this nation."

He further said that he had been "disturbed" due to the "unrestrained statements" of Swami Avimukteshwaranand.

"These are divisive statements and involve commenting on the character of the Chief Minister of such a large state. This government is our benefactor, and we are indebted to it. It is not my duty to behave like a robot or a machine, merely drawing a salary from the government. If someone commits a mistake against my state, against my Chief Minister or against my Prime Minister, I will not remain silent," he said.

Calling himself a sensitive person, Singh added that his protest would remain within constitutional limits.

"I am a sensitive person, so I will definitely protest, but within limits and within the constitutional framework. I have submitted my resignation through the proper channels to the Governor, and it will reach her through the established government process," he said.

This marks the second resignation by a senior official in the last two days. Earlier on Monday, Provincial Civil Service officer Alankar Agnihotri had resigned from his post as Bareilly City Magistrate, citing the revised UGC guidelines and what he described as the "insult" of the Shankaracharya.