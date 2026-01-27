FTSE 100 Resumes Ascent As Silver Price Hits Record High, USD/JPY Stems Sharp Fall

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Macro update ​Asian equities hit fresh records:

​Asian markets pushed to new highs, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index up around 1%, as optimism over United States (US) mega-cap earnings outweighed renewed tariff threats from President Trump.

​South Korea shrugs off tariff risk:

​Trump said US tariffs on South Korean imports would rise to 25%, but the KOSPI reversed early losses to climb more than 2% and set a new high, supported by hopes of diplomatic de-escalation.

​Earnings optimism builds:

​Nasdaq 100 futures rose about 0.5% as investors positioned ahead of results from Microsoft, Apple, Meta and Tesla, reinforcing expectations that strong tech earnings can prolong the equity rally.

​Precious metals extend gains:

Gold advanced roughly 1% to just below its record near $5110 an ounce, while silver surged around 4%, as tariff uncertainty and a softer US dollar drove safe-haven demand.

​FX and rates:

​The US dollar remained under pressure near multi-month lows, while 10-year Treasury yields edged slightly higher to around 4.23% after several sessions of declines.

​Oil eases:

​Oil prices slipped, with Brent crude oil down about 0.7% to roughly $65 a barrel, as markets monitored the possibility of supply resuming from Kazakhstan.

​FTSE 100 resumes its ascent

​The FTSE 100 is trying to regain its mid-January 10,256 record high, a rise above which may put the 10,300 region on the cards.

​On the way up lies the 22 January peak at 10,226 which would need to be exceeded for the above scenario to play out.

​Support sits around Monday's 10,0096 low and between the 2 January high and the 20 January trough at 10,052 - 10,049.

​Short-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 20 January low at 10,049.

​Medium-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 8 January low at 9998.

FTSE 100 daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView ​USD/JPY found interim support

​Following likely concerted intervention by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) for the first time in 15 years, USD/JPY was pushed lower by around 2.5% to Monday's ¥153.31 low.

​From there a minor recovery towards the early December low at ¥154.67 is currently taking place. The next higher ¥155.56 - ¥155.75 resistance zone is expected to cap any upside attempt this week.

​Were Monday's low at ¥153.31 to give way, the 7 November low at ¥152.82 would probably be next in line.

​Short-term outlook:

Neutral while above the 26 January low at ¥153.31.

​Medium-term outlook:

Toppish now that the 5 December low at ¥154.35 has been slipped through.

USD/JPY daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView ​Silver trades in record highs

​The silver price has so far risen to a record high at $117.7544, a rise above which would likely engage the $125 region.

​Immediate upside pressure will remain in play while Monday's low at $102.5266 underpins. If not, the psychological $100 region may well be revisited.

​Short-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 26 January low at $102.5266.

​Medium-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 21 January low at $90.3355.

Silver daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingViewImportant to know

