Share Market Update: These 5 Nifty Stocks Surge As Trading Resumes

Nifty Top Gainers Today:After a three-day holiday, the stock market opened with a decline today, Tuesday, January 27, 2026. However, it later saw a recovery. By 10 AM, many stocks showed a tremendous surge.

Adani Enterprises became Nifty-50's top gainer, surging about 5% to trade at ₹1,957.50. Heavy buying volume showed renewed investor confidence after the 3-day break.

Reflecting strength in private banking, Axis Bank's stock rose by about 4.54% to ₹1,315.10 by 10 AM, boosting the overall market sentiment.

Adani Ports also saw a huge jump, climbing over 4% to trade around ₹1,362. Hopes for renewed infrastructure activity and strong early buying supported the stock's rise.

From the metal sector, JSW Steel's stock jumped about 3% to ₹1,204.70. Metal stocks, recently under pressure, showed signs of revival in the positive market.

UltraTech Cement gave good returns, trading up by 2.7% at ₹12,701 by 10 AM, with strong investor interest.

