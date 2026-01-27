Share Market Update: These 5 Nifty Stocks Surge As Trading Resumes
Nifty Top Gainers Today:After a three-day holiday, the stock market opened with a decline today, Tuesday, January 27, 2026. However, it later saw a recovery. By 10 AM, many stocks showed a tremendous surge.
Adani Enterprises became Nifty-50's top gainer, surging about 5% to trade at ₹1,957.50. Heavy buying volume showed renewed investor confidence after the 3-day break.
Reflecting strength in private banking, Axis Bank's stock rose by about 4.54% to ₹1,315.10 by 10 AM, boosting the overall market sentiment.
Adani Ports also saw a huge jump, climbing over 4% to trade around ₹1,362. Hopes for renewed infrastructure activity and strong early buying supported the stock's rise.
From the metal sector, JSW Steel's stock jumped about 3% to ₹1,204.70. Metal stocks, recently under pressure, showed signs of revival in the positive market.
UltraTech Cement gave good returns, trading up by 2.7% at ₹12,701 by 10 AM, with strong investor interest.
Disclaimer:This is not investment advice. Consult a financial advisor before investing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment