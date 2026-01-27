Azerbaijani, Kazakh Stock Exchanges Eye Regional Data Hub Partnership (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) have exchanged views on sharing technical expertise and creating a regional data hub, BSE Management Board Chairman Ruslan Khalilov said in an interview with Trend.

“We have exchanged views with the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on sharing technical expertise and creating a regional data hub. The goal is to process capital market data from Central Asia and the Middle East on a single platform and present it to regional and international investors. This project is still at the idea stage, but cooperation is not ruled out," he emphasized.

Khalilov also noted that experience-sharing is underway with Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries.

"These markets are at similar stages of development and are comparable in terms of technological progress.

Overall, our goal is to transform the Baku Stock Exchange into a market with high regional and global visibility. This can be achieved through the integration of BSE-listed instruments into global brokers' platforms and through advanced technological solutions,” he concluded.

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), established on February 15, 2000, is Azerbaijan's only organized primary securities market, providing a platform for trading, clearing, and settling various securities, including stocks and bonds. The BSE aims to create a transparent and efficient capital market, operating as a closed joint-stock company regulated by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. It offers trading hours from 09:30 to 17:00 on weekdays and facilitates transactions for government securities, corporate bonds, mortgage bonds, and green bonds.

Recent developments include a brand identity update to emphasize integrity and sustainability, membership in international organizations, and milestones such as Azerbaijan's first IPO and the introduction of remote trading. Investors can participate in the BSE through licensed investment companies offering diverse financial instruments.