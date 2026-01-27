Bangladeshi Journalists Denied Accreditation For T20 WC: Reports

MENAFN - IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly rejected accreditation applications from Bangladeshi journalists to cover the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

The development came after Bangladesh refused to participate under the tournament's published schedule, which would have required them to play their league-stage games in India, and was subsequently replaced by Scotland in the tournament.

Bangladesh had sought to move their group-stage fixtures from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns in the wake of fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman being released from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. But the ICC's decision to replace Bangladesh ended weeks of uncertainty after the BCB repeatedly pressed for a venue change and even suggested swapping groups with Ireland.

According to a Daily Star report, several journalists claimed that a number of Bangladeshi photojournalists initially received approval emails on January 20 and 21, only to have their accreditations revoked later.

The report quoted BCB media committee chairman Amzad Hossain claiming 130 to 150 journalists from Bangladesh had applied for accreditation. "As far as I know, all Bangladeshi journalists were rejected. Around 130 to 150 journalists applied this year, but none received accreditation,” Amzad said.

A senior journalist, Arifur Rahman Babu, was among four Bangladeshi reporters who covered the 1996 ICC World Cup, co-hosted by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, said,“Even if a team is not playing, journalists from an ICC Associate Member nation can still receive accreditation. I find no reason why everyone was rejected. I am surprised, and I strongly condemn and protest this decision."

Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA) said it would consult with the Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) and the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Community (BSJC) to determine their next steps.