Qatar, Lebanon Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Beirut: President of the Republic of Lebanon H E General Joseph Aoun met with Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and explored avenues for further supporting and developing them, in addition to addressing several regional and international issues.

President Aoun praised Qatar's continued support for Lebanon, particularly its backing of the Lebanese Army, which contributes to enhancing security and stability in the country.

For his part, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's supportive stance toward the Republic of Lebanon and its unwavering solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon H E Dr. Nawaf Salam met with Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting dealt with the two countries' cooperation relations and ways to bolster them. The two sides also touched on the reform projects carried by the Lebanese government, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also met in Beirut yesterday with Speaker of the Parliament of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, Nabih Berri. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed the latest developments in Lebanon, and a host of matters of common interest.

H E Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi also met the commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, General Rodolphe Haykal, in Beirut to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional security developments. The talks focused on ways to strengthen relations between the two countries, as well as recent security developments in Lebanon.

During the meeting, the Lebanese army commander expressed his appreciation for Qatar's continued support for Lebanon's armed forces, describing it as an important contribution to maintaining security and stability in the country.