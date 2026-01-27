AVENEW Development And Hilton Announce Waldorf Astoria Dubai Islands And Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Islands

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AVENEW Development, a Dubai-born real estate innovator, has signed an agreement with Hilton (NYSE: HLT) to open Waldorf Astoria Dubai Islands and Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Islands, introducing the iconic luxury brand to one of the city's most anticipated coastal destinations.

Bringing Waldorf Astoria's timeless luxury and world-renowned hospitality to Dubai Islands, the project is designed to balance residential comfort with the brand's signature service. It will offer meticulously crafted living spaces that combine architectural excellence with functional elegance, creating a truly distinctive and coveted experience.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Islands will feature 150 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, complemented by a curated selection of dining experiences including a rooftop restaurant, an all-day dining venue, a pool lounge, a specialty restaurant, a signature bar, and the celebrated Peacock Alley. Guests will also enjoy elevated lifestyle offerings such as an outdoor pool, a dedicated kids' pool and club, a fitness studio and a tranquil spa – building on the brand's legacy of exceptional service and sophisticated design.

Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Islands will comprise 120 branded residences, delivering an exclusive collection of premium furnished apartments. Owners will benefit from personalized services and amenities that ensure comfort, convenience and privacy, in addition to full access to the hotel's facilities.

The signing marks a significant scaling of AVENEW's exclusive portfolio, representing its second branded residence on Dubai Islands and its sixth overall development within the master-planned waterfront community. The move strategically capitalises on Dubai's established global leadership in the luxury hospitality and branded residential sector.

The branded residence segment has grown from a niche market into a leading global asset class. By introducing Waldorf Astoria Residences to Dubai Islands, AVENEW Development combines its forward-looking vision with the appeal of one of the region's most highly anticipated coastal destinations. This strategic alignment delivers a distinctive residential offering, creating communities that inspire progress, enhance lifestyles, and endure for generations.

Rasha Hassan, Managing Partner of AVENEW Development, positioned the initiative as a strategic move:“This collaboration is a direct response to the structural shift in global wealth and the sophisticated demands of the modern buyer. The Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Islands are not merely real estate; they are best-in-class homes designed to deliver enduring value supported by a globally recognised service standard. Our strategy is to work with brands that ensure asset quality, predictability, and above all, long-term desirability in a market. Dubai has successfully redefined the real estate proposition on a global scale.”

Carlos Khneisser, Chief Development Officer, MEA, Hilton, said,“Waldorf Astoria has long set the benchmark for luxury in the world's most sought after destinations. We are delighted to be working alongside AVENEW Development to introduce an iconic Waldorf Astoria hotel and branded residences to Dubai Islands. This signing represents another exciting step as we expand our luxury portfolio across the region, and reinforces the growing momentum of our branded residential offering. We look forward to welcoming guests and residence owners to experience the unparalleled luxury and personalized service that define Waldorf Astoria.”

AVENEW Development's latest landmark exemplifies the company's commitment to creating residences that are celebrated, not merely inhabited. Each home is crafted for those who seek a life defined by timeless elegance, impeccable design, and unmatched service, while reflecting the Waldorf Astoria's storied heritage.