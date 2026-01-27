India's Strategic Autonomy Has Become A Liability

MENAFN - Asia Times) India's long-cherished doctrine of strategic autonomy, once a badge of post-colonial independence, is steadily mutating from a source of flexibility into a condition of strategic drift.

What was designed to preserve room for maneuver is now generating accumulating costs-economic, military and diplomatic-without producing commensurate leverage in return. In a world that is rapidly polarizing, this imbalance is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.

Strategic autonomy originated in the Nehruvian era as non-alignment, a pragmatic attempt to avoid entanglement in Cold War blocs while extracting developmental assistance from both.

In its contemporary form, it has been rebranded as“multi-alignment”: deepening defense and technological ties with the United States and its partners, maintaining legacy military and energy links with Russia and sustaining substantial economic engagement with China.

In theory, this portfolio approach should have maximized India's options in a multipolar order. In practice, the strategy has lost coherence.

Refusal to fully align with Western sanctions on Russia has preserved access to discounted energy, but it has also exposed India to increased scrutiny and tough tariffs from a more transactional Washington, where trade and security are now tightly coupled.