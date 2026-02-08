Watch 2 Drunk Women Spark Violent Scuffle After Scooter Ram Into Cab In Bengaluru

MENAFN - Live Mint) Two women, reportedly in an inebriated state, ignited a violent clash in Bengaluru on Saturday night after their scooter rammed into the rear of a taxi, as reported by News18 citing local authorities. The altercation took place as the pair were traveling back from a social gathering at a friend's house.

Based on the formal complaint, the taxi driver, a man named Ahmed, questioned the women about the crash, leading to a rapidly intensifying verbal dispute.

Throughout the dispute, the women reportedly shouted insults at the driver and physically attacked him using a helmet.

Bystanders who stepped in to try and calm the chaos were also targeted, the police said. Onlookers alleged that the women utilized a metal chain wrapped around their fists to hit the driver during the brawl.

Social media footage of the incident depicts the duo screaming profanities at the public and using offensive hand gestures. Some individuals in the gathering were filmed shouting back at the women.

One video captures a woman kicking men who were trying to hold her back.

The hostile conduct allegedly persisted after their arrest. Recordings show one of the women continuing to hurl insults and make lewd signs from within a police van as a crowd watched.

Following the incident, the police filed a case and detained the suspects, identified as Lisa and Matthew.

Authorities confirmed that an investigation is currently active to establish the timeline of the fight and the severity of any injuries sustained.

Drunk driver crashes car into restaurant in Bengaluru

In January, an intoxicated driver jumped a road divider and slammed his vehicle into a restaurant wall in Bengaluru. Bystanders near the establishment narrowly avoided being struck by the speeding car, escaping by mere inches.

The accident, which took place in the Indiranagar locality, was captured on CCTV. The video has since gone viral across social media platforms.

According to police report, a Skoda sedan was being driven by 42-year-old Derrick Tony, who was traveling at excessive speeds from 18th Main Road toward 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar area.

They said that the car driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Tony reportedly failed to navigate a left turn, causing the vehicle to mount the divider instead. The car struck a two-wheeler before crashing into the exterior wall of a Barbeque Nation outlet, resulting in significant structural damage.

While the group of diners standing outside remained unhurt, the motorcyclist, identified as Jabir Ahmed, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for medical attention. No fatalities were recorded.