PDP Flags Risks To J & K Agro, Horticulture From India-US Trade Deal

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday claimed the India-US trade deal would spell doom for the economy of Jammu and Kashmir if no tariff is imposed on the import of agricultural and horticultural goods from the United States.

“They have not thought of the impact of the India-US trade deal on the horticulture sector of Jammu and Kashmir. There will be zero tariff on agriculture products imported from the US. What will happen to the apple and walnut produced in Jammu and Kashmir?” PDP spokesman Mohammad Iqbal Trumboo told reporters here.

Commenting on the budget for Jammu and Kashmir presented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the PDP leader said it was unremarkable and failed to provide solutions for the issues plaguing the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is nothing in this budget to address unemployment which is a major issue in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.