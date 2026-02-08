Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Army Chief Reviews Counter-Terror Ops, Pushes Advanced Tech Use

Army Chief Reviews Counter-Terror Ops, Pushes Advanced Tech Use


2026-02-08 09:03:38
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi has reviewed ongoing counter-terrorism operations and the prevailing security situation during a visit to forward areas here, with deliberations also focussing on the infusion of advanced technologies to further enhance operational capability, the Army said on Sunday.

The chief of army staff attended a high-level security review meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah and visited White Knight Headquarters in Jammu on Friday before touring the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri on Saturday.


ADVERTISEMENT

“COAS visited Counter Insurgency Force (R), under the aegis of White Knight Corps to review the prevailing security situation and assess operational preparedness.

“He was briefed on ongoing counter-terrorism operations, the effectiveness of the security grid and measures undertaken to maintain sustained vigilance,” Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army wrote on X.

The Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo), or CIF (R), is a specialised formation of the Army responsible for operations against terror networks in the challenging terrain of Rajouri and Poonch districts.

MENAFN08022026000215011059ID1110711733



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search