Army Chief Reviews Counter-Terror Ops, Pushes Advanced Tech Use

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi has reviewed ongoing counter-terrorism operations and the prevailing security situation during a visit to forward areas here, with deliberations also focussing on the infusion of advanced technologies to further enhance operational capability, the Army said on Sunday.

The chief of army staff attended a high-level security review meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah and visited White Knight Headquarters in Jammu on Friday before touring the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri on Saturday.

“COAS visited Counter Insurgency Force (R), under the aegis of White Knight Corps to review the prevailing security situation and assess operational preparedness.

“He was briefed on ongoing counter-terrorism operations, the effectiveness of the security grid and measures undertaken to maintain sustained vigilance,” Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army wrote on X.

The Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo), or CIF (R), is a specialised formation of the Army responsible for operations against terror networks in the challenging terrain of Rajouri and Poonch districts.