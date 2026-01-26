Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline 2025: FDA Approvals And Clinical Trials Landscape With MOA And ROA Highlights By Delveinsight Bluebird Bio, Cellectis SA, Caribou Biosciences

MENAFN - GetNews)



As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma pipeline constitutes 5+ key companies continuously working towards developing 5+ Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma treatment therapies.

“Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insight, 2025" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market.

The Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma companies working in the treatment market are Descartes-11, CART-ddBCMA, PHE885, Orvacabtagene Autoleucel, Zevorcabtagene autoleucel (zevor-cel or CT053), P-BCMA-ALLO1, CC-95266, Fully human BCMA chimeric antigen receptor autologous T-cell injection (CT103A), CTX120, CC-98633, bb21217, UCARTCS1A, CB-011, LMY-920, CYAD-211, ALLO-715 ± Nirogacestat, TEG002, CAR-T (CAR-GPRC5D), and others, are developing therapies for the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma treatment



In March 2025, Janssen's CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) is an autologous T-cell therapy that targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). The treatment works by genetically modifying a patient's T cells with a transgene encoding a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR), allowing them to detect and destroy BCMA-expressing cells-commonly present in malignant multiple myeloma B-lineage cells, plasma cells, and late-stage B cells. The CAR in CARVYKTI incorporates two single-domain antibodies that tightly bind to human BCMA, boosting T-cell activation, proliferation, and tumor cell destruction. Currently, CARVYKTI is only available to UK patients through clinical trials, as Janssen chose not to seek approval from NICE, keeping it out of NHS use for now. However, access remains possible through ongoing studies. In October 2024, Aurigene Oncology, a unit of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to begin a Phase 2 clinical trial of Ribrecabtagene autoleucel (DRL-1801), its novel autologous CAR-T cell therapy developed for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Overview

CAR T-cell therapy (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy) is an innovative and promising form of immunotherapy used in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that affects plasma cells in the bone marrow. Plasma cells are a crucial part of the immune system responsible for producing antibodies.

Emerging Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Descartes-11: Cartesian Therapeutics

CART-ddBCMA: Arcellx

PHE885: Novartis

Orvacabtagene Autoleucel: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Zevorcabtagene autoleucel (zevor-cel or CT053): CARsgen Therapeutics

P-BCMA-ALLO1: Poseida Therapeutics

CC-95266: Juno Therapeutics

Fully human BCMA chimeric antigen receptor autologous T-cell injection (CT103A): Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics

CTX120: CRISPR Therapeutics

CC-98633: Juno Therapeutics

bb21217: bluebird bio

UCARTCS1A: Cellectis SA

CB-011: Caribou Biosciences

LMY-920: Luminary Therapeutics

CYAD-211: Celyad Oncology

ALLO-715 ± Nirogacestat: Allogene Therapeutics

TEG002: Gadeta CAR-T (CAR-GPRC5D): Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Route of Administration

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Oral

Intramuscular Molecule Type

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Molecule Type

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Small molecules

Natural metabolites

Monoclonal antibodies Product Type

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Assessment by Product Type

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma By Stage and Product Type

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Assessment by Route of Administration

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma By Stage and Route of Administration

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Assessment by Molecule Type Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma are - Bluebird bio, Cellectis SA, Caribou Biosciences, Luminary Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, Celyad Oncology, Allogene Therapeutics, Gadeta, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, and others.

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Analysis:

The Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Treatment.

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of Multiple Myeloma, increase in technological advancement of CAR T-cell manufacturing in myeloma are some of the important factors that are fueling the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market.

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Market Barriers

However, high cost associated with the treatment, poor persistence of CAR T cells and other factors are creating obstacles in the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market growth.

Scope of Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Companies: Cartesian Therapeutics, Arcellx, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CARsgen Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, bluebird bio, Cellectis SA, Caribou Biosciences, Luminary Therapeutics, Celyad Oncology, Allogene Therapeutics, Gadeta, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, and others

Key Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Therapies: Descartes-11, CART-ddBCMA, PHE885, Orvacabtagene Autoleucel, Zevorcabtagene autoleucel (zevor-cel or CT053), P-BCMA-ALLO1, CC-95266, Fully human BCMA chimeric antigen receptor autologous T-cell injection (CT103A), CTX120, CC-98633, bb21217, UCARTCS1A, CB-011, LMY-920, CYAD-211, ALLO-715 ± Nirogacestat, TEG002, CAR-T (CAR-GPRC5D), and others

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment: Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma current marketed and Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma emerging therapies Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Dynamics: Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market drivers and Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market barriers

Table of Contents

1. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Report Introduction

2. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Executive Summary

3. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Overview

4. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Preclinical Stage Products

10. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Assessment

11. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Key Companies

14. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Key Products

15. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs

16. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

