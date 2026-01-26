Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline 2025: FDA Approvals And Clinical Trials Landscape With MOA And ROA Highlights By Delveinsight Bluebird Bio, Cellectis SA, Caribou Biosciences
(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma pipeline constitutes 5+ key companies continuously working towards developing 5+ Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.
“Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insight, 2025" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market.
The Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
Some of the key takeaways from the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report:
Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.
In March 2025, Janssen's CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) is an autologous T-cell therapy that targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). The treatment works by genetically modifying a patient's T cells with a transgene encoding a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR), allowing them to detect and destroy BCMA-expressing cells-commonly present in malignant multiple myeloma B-lineage cells, plasma cells, and late-stage B cells. The CAR in CARVYKTI incorporates two single-domain antibodies that tightly bind to human BCMA, boosting T-cell activation, proliferation, and tumor cell destruction. Currently, CARVYKTI is only available to UK patients through clinical trials, as Janssen chose not to seek approval from NICE, keeping it out of NHS use for now. However, access remains possible through ongoing studies.
In October 2024, Aurigene Oncology, a unit of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to begin a Phase 2 clinical trial of Ribrecabtagene autoleucel (DRL-1801), its novel autologous CAR-T cell therapy developed for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Overview
CAR T-cell therapy (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy) is an innovative and promising form of immunotherapy used in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that affects plasma cells in the bone marrow. Plasma cells are a crucial part of the immune system responsible for producing antibodies.
Emerging Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:
Descartes-11: Cartesian Therapeutics
CART-ddBCMA: Arcellx
PHE885: Novartis
Orvacabtagene Autoleucel: Bristol-Myers Squibb
Zevorcabtagene autoleucel (zevor-cel or CT053): CARsgen Therapeutics
P-BCMA-ALLO1: Poseida Therapeutics
CC-95266: Juno Therapeutics
Fully human BCMA chimeric antigen receptor autologous T-cell injection (CT103A): Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics
CTX120: CRISPR Therapeutics
CC-98633: Juno Therapeutics
bb21217: bluebird bio
UCARTCS1A: Cellectis SA
CB-011: Caribou Biosciences
LMY-920: Luminary Therapeutics
CYAD-211: Celyad Oncology
ALLO-715 ± Nirogacestat: Allogene Therapeutics
TEG002: Gadeta
CAR-T (CAR-GPRC5D): Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics
Some of the key companies in the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market include:
Key companies developing therapies for Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma are - Bluebird bio, Cellectis SA, Caribou Biosciences, Luminary Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, Celyad Oncology, Allogene Therapeutics, Gadeta, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, and others.
Increasing prevalence of Multiple Myeloma, increase in technological advancement of CAR T-cell manufacturing in myeloma are some of the important factors that are fueling the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market.
However, high cost associated with the treatment, poor persistence of CAR T cells and other factors are creating obstacles in the Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market growth.
