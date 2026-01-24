UP Transformed From 'BIMARU' To Growth Engine, Says CM Yogi On UP Day

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh on UP Day, saying the state has transformed from being "BIMARU" to a growth engine of India's development. He highlighted the state's vast potential and its journey of breaking free from struggles and policy neglect.

In a post on X, the chief minister said, "Namaskar, My sisters and brothers of Uttar Pradesh, heartiest greetings to all of you on Uttar Pradesh Day. Our state of boundless potential has today broken the shackles of struggle and policy apathy and transformed from a BIMARU state to a growth engine of India's development..."

From 'BIMARU' to an Economic Powerhouse

BIMARU is an acronym for India's historically lagging states: Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, coined by demographer Ashish Bose in the 1980s to highlight their poor economic and social indicators like high poverty, illiteracy, and population growth, impacting national development. However, UP has transformed due to improved law and order, transparent governance, and infrastructure development.

UP has become India's second-largest economy, with significant investments in sectors such as semiconductors, defence, IT, and electronics. Expressways such as Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, and the Ganga Expressway have improved connectivity, while metro expansions and new airports have enhanced urban transport and tourism. Over 60 lakh jobs have been created, with initiatives such as the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Yojana supporting startups and entrepreneurship. Initiatives like Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Samajwadi Pension Yojana have improved living standards.

A Hub of Cultural and Spiritual Awakening

Ayodhya, Kashi, and Matuhra have become global religious tourism hubs, showcasing UP's rich cultural heritage. CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural and spiritual heritage, saying it's the center of culture, literature, music, and spiritual consciousness. He credited Ayodhya, Kashi, and Braj Dham for driving India's cultural awakening. "The dignity of Ayodhya, the eternal consciousness of Kashi and the devotion of Braj Dham have given a new direction to India's cultural awakening," he said.

Key Initiatives Driving Growth

The transformation of UP is attributed to several key initiatives by the "double-engine" government. Implementing a zero-tolerance policy against crime and corruption has improved investor confidence. Massive investment attraction, with GSDP doubling from ₹12.75 lakh crore in 2017 to ₹27.5 lakh crore in 2025. Exports increased from ₹86,000 crore (2017-18) to over ₹2 lakh crore. The state has 96 lakh MSME units.

According to a 2025 CAG report, UP recorded a revenue surplus of ₹37,000 crore, ranking it among the top states. Over 6 crore people were lifted out of poverty in the last 8-9 years, and the number of medical colleges increased from 12 in 2017 to 80 in 2025. Ten new state universities and 21 private universities have been established. Initiatives like MSME promotion, labour reforms, andthe ODOP scheme have boosted employment and taken UP global. Women's workforce participation has increased substantially.

CM Yogi said UP has moved from a revenue deficit to a surplus under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, transforming in every aspect. He's called for reaffirming the resolve for a "Viksit Pradesh."

National Leaders Laud UP's Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the state's 76th foundation day, praising Uttar Pradesh's contribution to India's cultural and civilisational heritage. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the people of the state have made "invaluable contributions to the richness of Indian culture and heritage," and lauded Uttar Pradesh's transformation from a BIMARU state to what he described as an "exemplary state." Expressing confidence in the state's future, PM Modi said Uttar Pradesh's progress would prove immensely valuable in keeping the nation's development dynamic.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Lucknow on Saturday to take part in the Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations and was warmly received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh: A Historical and Cultural Overview

Uttar Pradesh Day is observed on January 24 to mark the renaming of the erstwhile United Provinces as Uttar Pradesh in 1950, two days before the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The state has since played a central role in the country's political, cultural, and social life.

Blessed by sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saryu, Uttar Pradesh is home to some of India's most important religious and historical centres. Cities such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Vrindavan, Prayagraj, Sarnath, and Kushinagar attract millions of pilgrims and tourists each year. Varanasi, situated on the banks of the Ganga, is considered one of the world's oldest living cities and houses the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Sarnath holds special significance as the place where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon.

Uttar Pradesh has also contributed to India's industrial growth, with Kanpur emerging as a major industrial hub. In November 2000, the hill state of Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh, further shaping the region's administrative landscape.

Leaders across the political spectrum marked the occasion by highlighting Uttar Pradesh's historical legacy and its evolving role in India's development journey.

