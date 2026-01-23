International Exhibition ARCANA The Lion Of The New Horizon

MENAFN - USA Art News)

In the most authentic heart of Fabriano, where stones have spoken for centuries, a passage opens between time and matter. On Friday, 24 January at 5:00 p.m., in the presence of the Municipal Administration and local Authorities, the inaugural event of the national exhibition“ARCANA – The Lion of the New Horizon” will take place. The exhibition will be hosted until the end of March in the historic Palazzo del Podestà, one of the most significant heritage sites in the Marche region, a symbol of medieval civic power and a focal point of city life since the 13th century.

With its austere and elegant architecture-witness to decisions, assemblies, and intertwined destinies across the centuries-the Palazzo del Podestà becomes today a place of revelation and dialogue: a space where the historical memory of Fabriano-city of paper, skilled craftsmanship, and humanistic thought-meets the symbolic power of stone sculpture. Organized in collaboration with the Municipality of Fabriano, Visit Fabriano, the UNESCO Club of Florence, and the AUSER group of Fabriano, and under the patronage of the Province of Ancona, the exhibition is curated by Annalisa Di Maria, one of the leading experts in Renaissance aesthetics and Leonardesque symbolism.

The sculptures of Andrea da Montefeltro- World Peace in Art Award recipient-are born from stone and speak to the present with an ancient and universal language. Solemn forms, crossed by sacred geometries, alchemical signs, and spiritual references, evoke a profound dialogue between heaven and earth, between science and mystery, between humanity and its search for meaning. The artist moves like an alchemist of matter, capable of transforming stone into thought, into vision, into silent questioning.

The exhibition path intertwines with the Franciscan history of Fabriano , recalling the passage of Saint Francis of Assisi and the value of simplicity, essential gestures, and building with what is true and enduring. In this context, stone becomes foundation and memory, guardian of a message that travels across centuries.

The event stands among the very first national stages of the celebrations marking the 800th anniversary of the death of Saint Francis of Assisi, taking on the significance of a true act of spiritual remembrance. In this suspended time, the exhibition echoes an ancient wisdom-the wisdom of those who build upon rock, as the Gospel teaches and as Francis embodied in his life: a faith without ornament, grounded in the essential, in humble material, in the truth of the gesture. Stone, the beating heart of Andrea da Montefeltro's work, becomes an initiatory symbol and sacred foundation, a silent body that holds time, prayer, and the journey. Fabriano becomes threshold and refuge, a place of listening and revelation, where art does not merely represent the sacred but reactivates it, making it present once again.“ARCANA – The Lion of the New Horizon” is not simply an exhibition, but an immersive and contemplative experience. It is an invitation to slow down, to listen to the time carved into matter, to be guided by the symbolic force of art. An event that transforms Fabriano into a cultural and spiritual crossroads, where the city's great historical tradition meets an artistic vision projected toward new inner horizons. An unmissable appointment for art lovers, scholars, and travelers of the soul.