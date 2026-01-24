403
Guinea-Bissau Announces December 2026 Elections
(MENAFN) Guinea-Bissau’s military authorities have announced new elections set for December 6, 2026, through a presidential decree issued on Wednesday.
According to the decree, the essential prerequisites for holding “free, fair and transparent elections” are being fulfilled, the document stated.
“This Presidential Decree enters into force immediately,” the statement emphasized.
The decree was endorsed by Major-General Horta Inta-a, the interim president appointed by the armed forces following last year’s coup.
The announcement confirmed that both legislative and presidential elections will occur on the scheduled date.
This development follows the suspension of the November electoral process due to a military takeover. The army had placed General Horta Inta-a in power after deposing President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. On November 26, a faction of military officers declared they had assumed control of the government, just one day before the electoral commission intended to announce provisional results.
Embalo, who has held the presidency since 2020, was pursuing an unusual consecutive term after dissolving parliament twice and delaying elections originally planned for 2024. These actions sparked allegations of democratic erosion and a dispute over term limits. Meanwhile, the primary opposition party was excluded from participating, leading it to support Embalo’s main rival, Fernando Dias. Both Embalo and Dias claimed victory in the contested election.
