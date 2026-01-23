Trilateral Talks Underway In Abu Dhabi
When asked whether the talks had begun, he replied:“There was a comment by the President just before the group went to one of the meetings, and that was earlier in the day.”Read also: Zelensky approves composition of Ukrainian delegation for talks in Abu Dhabi
As reported, earlier today, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Ukraine's negotiating team the agenda and the desired outcome of the trilateral meeting in the United Arab Emirates. The President noted that the Ukrainian side had taken into account that negotiation formats may vary.
The Head of State also approved today the composition of the Ukrainian delegation, which is headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.
Photo: Saj Shafique on Unsplash
