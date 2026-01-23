Lower-Cost Coffee Options Shoppers Are Switching To

Image source: shutterstock

Coffee prices are hitting record highs in 2026 due to a perfect storm of climate change affecting Brazilian crops and increased shipping tariffs. For the average caffeine addict, the morning cup of joe has become a painful line item in the monthly budget. However, rather than quitting caffeine entirely, savvy shoppers are pivoting to alternative brewing methods and substitute beverages that deliver the ritual and the energy without the premium price tag.

The Rise of Chicory Blends

During the Civil War and the Great Depression, when coffee was scarce, Americans turned to chicory root. That trend is back. Chicory root, when roasted and ground, has a dark, rich flavor profile that mimics coffee with a slightly nutty, woody finish. It is naturally caffeine-free, but many brands sell“Coffee & Chicory” blends -famously popularized by Cafe Du Monde in New Orleans-that mix real coffee with cheap chicory to stretch the supply. This cuts the cost per cup significantly while still providing a robust, dark brew that stands up well to milk and sugar.

Private Label“Dupes”

Shoppers are abandoning name brands like Starbucks and Peet's in favor of store-brand“dupes.” Retailers like Costco (Kirkland Signature), Aldi (Barissimo), and Trader Joe's have aggressively improved the quality of their private-label beans. These coffees are often roasted in the same facilities as the premium brands but sell for 40% less. The stigma of“generic coffee” has vanished as consumers realize they can get a single-origin Colombian or Ethiopian roast for $6 a bag instead of $14.

Mushroom Coffee Alternatives





While some mushroom coffees are expensive health supplements, a new wave of budget-friendly“functional” beverages is hitting the shelves. These blends use a small amount of instant coffee mixed with cordyceps or lion's mane mushrooms and cacao. The result is a drink that provides energy without the jitters, and because it uses fewer actual coffee beans, the price point is often stable compared to the fluctuating coffee market. It offers a different kind of focus that many drinkers are finding they prefer over the high-octane spike of pure espresso.

Bulk Tea Transition

The most dramatic money-saving switch is moving from bean to leaf. Black teas like English Breakfast or Earl Grey contain about half the caffeine of coffee but cost a fraction of the price. A box of 100 tea bags often costs less than a single bag of coffee beans. For those who need the ritual of a hot morning beverage, tea offers a sophisticated, budget-friendly alternative. Yerba Mate, a South American tea, offers a caffeine kick that rivals coffee and is becoming a popular bulk-buy item for energy seekers.

Cold Brew Concentrate

Finally, shoppers are switching to homemade cold brew. Because cold brew uses a long extraction time, you can use cheaper, older, or lower-quality beans and still get a smooth, delicious result. The cold water extraction leaves behind the bitterness that plagues cheap hot coffee. By buying the cheapest bulk can of coffee grounds and soaking them overnight, you can produce gallons of high-quality concentrate for pennies.

The Caffeine Pivot

You do not have to give up your morning energy boost just because coffee beans are expensive. By exploring chicory, tea, and cold brew techniques, you can keep your mug full and your wallet happy.