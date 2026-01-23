Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog Alert Issued Check Forecast

Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: On January 24, 2026, dense fog, cold winds, and rising pollution could cause trouble in Prayagraj. Read here for complete information on day-night temperatures, the impact of the Magh Mela, and health-related details

On Jan 24, 2026, winter's impact will be clear in Prayagraj. Dense morning fog may reduce visibility to 500m. Min temps will be 8-10°C, requiring warm clothes for the chill.

Light sun may appear in the afternoon, with temps rising to 20-22°C. But cold northwesterly winds (10-15 km/h) will keep it chilly. High humidity will make it feel damp and cold.

The temperature will drop fast in the evening, hitting 14°C around 6 PM and 9°C by 10 PM. The cold wave will make nights extra chilly, and locals find it hard to go out late.

Pollution is a big worry due to the Magh Mela. The AQI is expected to be 150-200 ('unhealthy'). High PM2.5 levels may affect kids, the elderly, and those with breathing issues.

Sunrise is at 6:52 AM, sunset at 5:38 PM. Fog should clear by 7 AM. Visitors for Ganga snan should beware of cold and pollution. Wear warm clothes and drive safely in the fog.