HSA, APGA & SPRF Selects American David Merritt Of Silicon Valley And American Dr. Salma, M.D. As Its Exclusive Medical Aesthetic Training Partners Across Pakistan

The Health Services Academy (HSA), along with All Pakistan Geoscientists Association (APGA) and Sehat-e-Pakistan (SPRF) is pleased to announce the official selection of London Aesthetics U.K., a London England training operation, as their exclusive medical trainers for all aesthetic, ozone, regenerative and other medical wellness educational programs across Pakistan.

After giving Public Notice in its search for applicants from international medical aesthetic training institutions, HSA, APGA and SPRF made their respective reviews of several qualified applicants, then unanimously settled on London Aesthetics U.K. lead by its CEO David Merritt and American Dr. Salma, M.D., who is its Chief Medical Officer (CMO), for having the qualities that they believe is needed to elevate excellence in Pakistan's aesthetics industry.

CMO Dr. Salma and Mr. Merritt both joined HSA's President Ali Arslan Zaki and CEO of SPRF Dr. Adil Naseer, for the signing of the Joint Venture Agreement. Dr. Salma stated at the signing,“I am very motivated to contribute in any way I can to promote advancements in medical aesthetics in general whether in Europe or the U.S., but I am more inclined to do so in Pakistan because I believe that the people of Pakistan deserve the same level of all health related care as anyone in the world.”

President Ali Arslan added,“This partnership marks a groundbreaking integration of international academic rigor and professional excellence, which is a chief mission of HSA. By combining HSA's and APGA's mission to professional development across diverse disciplines with the public health authority of HSA, this agreement gives us a good chance to bridge the gap between what is being taught internationally in aesthetics and what is not being taught to our young medical and other graduates here in Pakistan.”

“Our goal is to elevate the standard of professional training in Pakistan,” stated Dr. Adil of APGA.“By choosing London Aesthetics U.K. and working alongside Health Services Academy, we are ensuring that our youth and other doctors who wish to learn cutting edge procedures and world-class expertise, will have that opportunity to enjoy such.”

About All Pakistan Geoscientists Association (APGA):

APGA is a leading professional organization dedicated to the advancement of geosciences and professional development across multiple sectors in Pakistan, fostering innovation and industry-academia synergy.

​About Health Services Academy (HSA):

HSA is a premier degree-awarding institute under the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Government of Pakistan, specializing in public health education and research.

​About London Aesthetics UK:

London Aesthetics UK is an internationally recognized training institute specializing in advanced aesthetic medicine and clinical dermatology, providing UK-standard Trainers and certifications to student practitioners worldwide.