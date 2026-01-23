New Book Restore Universal Energy Within: A Beginner's Guide To Reiki Offers Clear, Compassionate Path Into Energy Healing

MENAFN - GetNews) Author and healing guide Molly McKenzie invites readers to reconnect with their inner truth through Reiki, mindfulness, and spiritual alignment.







A new guide for those seeking balance, healing, and deeper self-connection has arrived with the release of Restore Universal Energy Within: A Beginner's Guide to Reiki by author and holistic healer Molly McKenzie.

Designed for beginners and spiritually curious readers alike, the book introduces the foundational principles of Reiki and energy healing in a way that is accessible, grounded, and empowering. Readers are guided through Reiki's origins, the chakra system as a framework for energetic balance, and the principles behind distance healing practices. The book also includes practical guidance for those who wish to pursue Reiki certification and begin their own healing journey.

What sets this book apart is the deeply personal perspective woven throughout. McKenzie shares her own transformational healing journey and how practices such as journaling, meditation, EFT tapping, divine signs, and mindful living helped her reconnect with her mind, body, and soul. Her message is clear: healing is not about becoming someone new, but remembering who you truly are.

“True healing begins when we slow down, listen inward, and honor the truth that has always lived within us,” McKenzie shares through her writing.

Restore Universal Energy Within encourages readers to cultivate self-trust, intuition, and compassion while offering a gentle, structured introduction to spiritual growth and energetic awareness. It is ideal for those interested in self-healing, holistic wellness, emotional balance, and helping others through energy work.

About the Author

Molly McKenzie is the author of Restore Universal Energy Within and the founder of Divinely Aligned Publishing and Divinely Aligned Healing. Her personal transformation began in 2020, leading her to embrace a life rooted in mindfulness, self-awareness, and spiritual connection. Through her work, she offers readers a compassionate space for growth, reflection, and empowerment. Her mission is to help others release what no longer serves them and step fully into lives aligned with truth, love, and authenticity.

Book Information

Title: Restore Universal Energy Within: A Beginner's Guide to Reiki Author: Molly McKenzie Available on Amazon:

...