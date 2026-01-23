Assam Rifles Nabs 2, Recovers Explosives In Manipur Ahead Of R-Day

Explosives Seized in Manipur Ahead of Republic Day

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Manipur Police, established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post along the Jiribam-Tipaimukh Road and recovered a large quantity of explosives in Manipur's Pherzawl district, officials said.

This operation by the Assam Rifles is a crackdown on miscreants hampering peace and stability in the region ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Upon being challenged by Assam Rifles soldiers at the check post, the miscreants abandoned their vehicle and tried to flee. Following a pursuit by Assam Rifles personnel, two individuals were apprehended along with a recovery of 30 gelatin sticks, 20 detonators, a safety fuze, flexible wire, one Bolero vehicle and around ₹1L cash. The explosive recovered is generally used in making IEDs to cause mass damage.

Major Heroin Bust in Mizoram

Earlier, in the official release of Tuesday, Assam Rifles, acting on credible intelligence regarding the trafficking of narcotics in the general area Diltalang, Champhai district, established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP).

During the operation, the alert troops intercepted a suspicious two-wheeler. On challenging, the driver and the pillion rider fled, as stated in the release.

As per the release, a thorough checking of the vehicle led to the recovery of 2.057 kilograms of Heroin No. 4 valued at approximately 15.42 crores and a mobile phone. The recovered contraband and mobile phone were handed over to the Police Department, Champhai, for further investigation and necessary legal action. This successful recovery underscores the Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to combating the smuggling of narcotics and eradicating the drug menace in Mizoram. (ANI)

