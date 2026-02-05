MCIT, Oracle Sign Agreement To Expand Dedicated Cloud Regions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Oracle have signed an agreement to renew the technical support contract for Oracle licences across government entities in Qatar for an additional three-year period from 2025 to 2028, alongside the establishment of a new Oracle dedicated cloud region for the government sector.

The agreement aims to enhance the continuity of government digital services through the provision of an integrated backup data centre, thereby strengthening government cloud computing capabilities in Qatar.

This agreement comes as a continuation of the existing co-operation between the two parties, which saw the launch of the first dedicated government cloud region in Qatar in February 2024.

The new region aims to enhance operational readiness by providing a comprehensive backup infrastructure that ensures uninterrupted government digital services, while strengthening operational continuity and geographic resilience of the cloud infrastructure, in response to the growing digital transformation requirements of government entities.

The Oracle Dedicated Cloud Region for the government sector, overseen by the MCIT, supports a number of strategic government initiatives by providing advanced services across Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), cloud applications, and artificial intelligence technologies.

This contributes to accelerating digital transformation, modernising government services, and enhancing innovation across the public sector.

The platform also contributes to strengthening data protection, enhancing readiness to address cybersecurity threats, supporting the operational requirements of artificial intelligence solutions, and enabling government entities to scale digital services securely and efficiently in line with national needs.

The agreement comes within the framework of supporting Qatar's efforts to develop advanced digital infrastructure, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030, aimed at developing an integrated digital government sector capable of adopting emerging technologies and accelerating digital transformation nationwide.

MCIT Oracle cloud region