Kuwait Amb. To UAE: UAE-Kuwait Brothers Forever Week Strengthens Fraternal Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen
ABU DHABI, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Jamal Al-Ghunaim, on Thursday praised the UAE initiative marking the "UAE & Kuwait - Brothers Forever" week,
Al-Ghunaim described it as a positive milestone that highlighted the depth of the historic and humanitarian ties between the two brotherly countries and peoples.
In a statement to KUNA on the conclusion of the event, Ambassador Al-Ghunaim said the week reflected the highest values of fraternity and solidarity, and conveyed a clear message of appreciation that underscores the UAE leadership's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.
He expressed Kuwait's appreciation for the initiative, noting the wide official and public participation it received, adding that the Kuwaiti Embassy and Consulate closely followed the events,
The celebration also served as a platform to explore future prospects for cooperation between Kuwait and the UAE in various fields, particularly economic, educational, and cultural sectors, Al-Ghunaim said, stressing that its outcomes would positively impact bilateral partnership and coordination.
He commended the efforts of all government and private entities involved in organizing the events that reflected the spirit of joint cooperation and the strength of the bilateral relations. (end)
