UN Welcomes Progress In Qatar‐Facilitated Talks Between DRC Government, AFC/M23
The official Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General reiterated the call for a cessation of hostilities at a press conference, explaining that the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) is explicitly authorized to support the implementation of a permanent ceasefire, in accordance with the Security Council resolution 2808.
Dujarric affirmed that the peacekeepers stand ready to support a credible ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism, within the limits of its Security Council mandate and in full respect of the sovereignty of the DRC.
He also welcomed the sustained engagement of the State of Qatar, the US, the African Union and its Mediator, the East African Community, the Southern African Development Community, and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).
The Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General affirmed the commitment of the MONUSCO in the DRC to support efforts to reduce violence, protect civilians, and create the conditions for a sustainable political solution in the eastern part of the DRC.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment