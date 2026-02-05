Eco+ Foundation And Tandem Global Forge Partnership To Expand Biodiversity Conservation Projects Across Latin America

MENAFN - 3BL) SÃO PAULO, February 5, 2026 /3BL/ -The Eco+ Foundation, a sustainability consultancy supported by BASF, and Tandem Global, an international NGO focused on promoting corporate environmental sustainability with member companies in 19 countries – 9 of which are in Latin America – have established a partnership to intensify biodiversity, conservation, and community engagement initiatives throughout the Latin American region.

Together, the organizations will promote WHC Certification®, powered by Tandem Global (a program that currently boasts over 2,500 certified conservation projects globally) among companies and institutions in the region. This will encourage the adoption of scientific standards and evidence-based practices within corporate and industrial environments. The agreement also enables Tandem Global to refer biodiversity consulting opportunities in Brazil to the Eco+ Foundation, thereby expanding local expertise and technical support for conservation projects.

"By combining our regional expertise with Tandem Global's international network, we can help companies implement effective conservation actions that generate real benefits for nature and for people," states Ana Paula Almeida, Applied Sustainability Specialist at the Eco+ Foundation.

Within the scope of this cooperation, the organizations will develop technical and communication materials – including reports, guides, webinars, and institutional campaigns – that will deepen understanding of biodiversity challenges and solutions in the business and conservation sectors. Meetings, workshops, and training sessions are also scheduled to take place throughout the year to ensure methodological alignment and strengthen team capacities.

"This alliance represents a significant step forward in advancing nature-positive actions across Latin America," emphasizes Anna Willingshofer, Chief Science and Innovation Officer at Tandem Global. "Our joint efforts with the Eco+ Foundation will help scale community-centered conservation practices and support companies as they deepen their commitment to biodiversity."

The institutions are also evaluating joint participation in public and private calls for proposals focused on conservation, biodiversity, and sustainability. Working with communities and environmental education form the pillars of this initiative, reflecting the conviction that lasting results depend on local empowerment.

This principle materializes in projects in Brazil, such as the implementation of green infrastructure in São José dos Campos (SP) and the ecosystem restoration with community participation in Jaguaruna (SC). "With this partnership, the Eco+ Foundation and Tandem Global reaffirm a common vision: to advance science-guided conservation, strengthen community leadership in the management of natural spaces, and contribute to a more resilient and biodiverse Latin America," concludes Rodolfo Viana, President Director of the Eco+ Foundation.

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. Across sectors and at all levels of its 100+ member organizations, Tandem Global connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water. From field operations to boardrooms and beyond, corporate leaders turn to Tandem Global for impact strategies and resilient solutions that can support a better future. Tandem Global is headquartered in Washington, D.C., USA, with locations across the U.S., in Latin America and Munich, Germany. For more information visit tandemglobal.

About Eco+ Foundation

The Eco+ Foundation is a sustainability consultancy for South America with a focus on measurement. It guides and drives the sustainable journey of long-term-oriented businesses, developing their economic, social, and environmental value in an integrated manner. Additionally, the Foundation has an area that fosters the exchange and production of cutting-edge knowledge in the field, articulating and strengthening the sector.

