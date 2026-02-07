403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
White House Cannot Assure Absence of ICE at Midterm Polling Stations
(MENAFN) The White House stated on Thursday that it cannot guarantee that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel will be absent from areas near polling locations during the upcoming November midterm elections.
When asked about former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s remark that “we’re going to have ICE around the polls come November,” spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said she has never heard President Donald Trump consider such a plan. “That’s not something I’ve ever heard the president consider, no,” she said.
Pressed on whether Americans could be assured that ICE would not interfere with voters, Leavitt responded, “I can’t guarantee that an ICE agent won’t be around a polling location in November.”
She described the question as a “very silly, hypothetical” scenario but added, “What I can tell you is I haven’t heard the president discuss any formal plans to put ICE outside of polling locations.”
The 2026 midterm elections are set for November 3, when all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 33 Senate seats will be contested.
When asked about former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s remark that “we’re going to have ICE around the polls come November,” spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said she has never heard President Donald Trump consider such a plan. “That’s not something I’ve ever heard the president consider, no,” she said.
Pressed on whether Americans could be assured that ICE would not interfere with voters, Leavitt responded, “I can’t guarantee that an ICE agent won’t be around a polling location in November.”
She described the question as a “very silly, hypothetical” scenario but added, “What I can tell you is I haven’t heard the president discuss any formal plans to put ICE outside of polling locations.”
The 2026 midterm elections are set for November 3, when all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 33 Senate seats will be contested.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment