UN Welcomes Progress In Qatar‐Facilitated Talks Between DRC Government, AFC/M23

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General HE Stephane Dujarric welcomed the progress announced by the State of Qatar in the talks it facilitated between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Alliance Fleuve Congo / March 23 Movement (AFC/M23), indicating that this progress includes an agreement to operationalize the ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism that was established under the ceasefire framework.

The official Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General reiterated the call for a cessation of hostilities at a press conference, explaining that the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) is explicitly authorized to support the implementation of a permanent ceasefire, in accordance with the Security Council resolution 2808.

Dujarric affirmed that the peacekeepers stand ready to support a credible ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism, within the limits of its Security Council mandate and in full respect of the sovereignty of the DRC.

He also welcomed the sustained engagement of the State of Qatar, the US, the African Union and its Mediator, the East African Community, the Southern African Development Community, and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

The Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General affirmed the commitment of the MONUSCO in the DRC to support efforts to reduce violence, protect civilians, and create the conditions for a sustainable political solution in the eastern part of the DRC.