HUNKS Vs. The Hurricanes Wins Two Regional Suncoast Emmy® Awards

HUNKS vs. The Hurricanes, the short documentary highlighting heroes of last year's back-to-back storms, took home two Regional Suncoast EmmyAwards in the short form content and audio post production categories. The film earned a total of four nominations at this year's Regional Suncoast EmmyAwards.

“It was incredibly meaningful to see our crews honored in such a formal way,” said Nick Friedman, co-founder of College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving.“We created this film to capture the selflessness we witnessed during those storms. It was about an entire community stepping up when it mattered most.”

The documentary features interviews with Mayor Castor, meteorologist Denis Phillips, and spotlights the tireless efforts of College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving crews, who worked around the clock to remove storm debris and support neighbors, even while dealing with personal losses.

“We were spared so many times in the past, but this, Helene and Milton, got everyone's attention,” Mayor Castor says in the film.“To see everyone come together to do whatever it took to get our city back up and running. I think that was amazing.”

Co-produced by Brick Creative, Outbound, and College HUNKS Co-Founder Nick Friedman, HUNKS vs. The Hurricanes highlights Tampa's resilience and community spirit. Anyone can now watch it on YouTube.

The documentary features College HUNKS employee Mario Martinez, who lost his home in the floodwaters yet never stopped helping neighbors.“I had nothing left, but I knew my neighbors needed me,” Martinez says.“Helping them helped me heal. That's what being part of this community, and this company, is all about.”

The awards came as College HUNKS celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025, and has grown into a national brand with nearly 200 franchises. Built on a mission to“Move the World”, the company combines professional moving and junk removal with a strong commitment to giving back, donating over 5 million meals to U.S. Hunger, assisting domestic violence survivors with moves, and recycling or donating up to 70% of items to charities such as Goodwill and Habitat for Humanity.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

For more information, visit