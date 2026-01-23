Karnataka Meat Prices Surge: Chicken Rs 340, Mutton Rs 900, Non-Veg Lovers Concerned

Non-vegetarian food lovers in Karnataka are facing a sharp rise in meat prices, causing concern across the state. Prices of chicken, mutton, and lamb have surged significantly due to supply shortages and a decline in production. Chicken, which previously cost around Rs 200 per kg, is now selling for Rs 300 to Rs 340 per kg. Similarly, the price of mutton and lamb in Bengaluru has climbed to Rs 800–900 per kg, making daily non-veg meals increasingly expensive for enthusiasts. The rising prices, combined with higher costs of essential commodities, have left many households worried about their food budgets.

Sharp Rise In Chicken Prices

The price of chicken meat in Karnataka has witnessed an unprecedented hike in recent weeks. On average, chicken now costs between Rs 300 and Rs 340 per kg, compared to Rs 200 earlier. The surge has been attributed to supply shortages and reduced production in the poultry sector. Consumers are feeling the pinch, as even a simple non-vegetarian meal now costs significantly more.

Mutton And Lamb Prices Hit New Highs

Alongside chicken, the prices of mutton and lamb have also risen sharply in Bengaluru. Currently, mutton and lamb are priced between Rs 800 and Rs 900 per kg. For households and restaurants that rely on these meats daily, the increase has added to the financial burden. Many non-veg lovers have expressed concern over how the hike is affecting their regular diet.

Non-Veg Dishes Becoming Expensive In Restaurants

The rise in meat prices has directly impacted the cost of non-vegetarian dishes in hotels and restaurants. Popular items such as kebabs, chicken fry, mutton dry, and soups are now more expensive. Restaurant owners say the price hike has forced them to adjust their menus, which has affected overall customer spending to some extent.

Traders Say Business Remains Stable

Despite the higher prices, traders claim that demand for chicken remains strong. While there has been a minor 10 percent dip in business due to rising rates, poultry sales continue largely unaffected. Traders explained that even with high prices for fish and mutton, chicken remains a popular choice among consumers, who continue to purchase it regardless of the cost.