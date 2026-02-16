Huawei Advances Early Diabetes Risk Detection With Smartwatch Technology

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) New wearable-based PPG analysis aims to expand non-invasive, population-scale diabetes risk awareness across the UAE and global markets

Diabetes remains one of the most significant public health challenges globally, and its impact is particularly acute in the Middle East. According to the 2024 report by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 589 million adults (aged 20–79) worldwide are living with diabetes, with 43% of cases undiagnosed. In the MENA region, 85 million adults are living with diabetes, a number expected to increase by 92% to 163 million by 2050.

The UAE reflects this regional trend. IDF data shows that diabetes prevalence among adults (20–79 years) in the country stands at 20.7 per cent, placing it among the highest globally. With lifestyle-related risk factors on the rise and healthcare systems facing increasing long-term disease burdens, early risk identification and prevention have become strategic priorities for national health agendas.

Diabetes is not only a metabolic disorder but a systemic disease that contributes to both macrovascular and microvascular complications, including coronary heart disease, stroke, neuropathy, and kidney failure. Early detection is critical to preventing these outcomes, yet traditional diagnostic tools such as HbA1c testing are not always accessible, particularly for asymptomatic individuals.

Healthcare experts increasingly recognise the potential of non-invasive digital biomarkers to bridge this gap. Tools that raise awareness and flag potential risk can help identify individuals who would benefit from confirmatory testing, easing pressure on healthcare systems while improving patient outcomes. Such solutions are especially relevant for populations that may not engage in routine screening.

PPG Technology: From vital signs to risk insights

Huawei's diabetes risk assessment feature is built on photoplethysmography (PPG), a non-invasive optical technique that measures blood-flow changes through the skin. By analysing light reflected from vascular tissue at the wrist, PPG captures detailed cardiovascular signals that have long been used to measure heart rate and blood oxygen saturation.

Recent research has expanded the clinical relevance of PPG. Diabetes affects vascular endothelial function, autonomic regulation, and microcirculation, all of which influence PPG waveforms. Studies have also identified shared genetic pathways between resting heart rate and diabetes, reinforcing the physiological link between cardiovascular signals and metabolic health.

With advances in smartwatch sensor technology, PPG can now be captured continuously in real-world settings, opening new possibilities for large-scale, passive health monitoring.

Huawei has integrated advanced PPG sensors and algorithmic analysis into its smartwatches to support diabetes risk awareness. Users are required to wear the device consistently on their wrist for a period of three to fourteen days.

Following the evaluation period, the“Diabetes Risk” app provides a clear outcome:“low risk”,“medium risk”, or“high risk.” Users identified as medium or high risk are advised to seek professional medical consultation for further evaluation and confirmatory diagnostic testing.

From a healthcare perspective, the feature is positioned as a preclinical risk-awareness tool rather than a diagnostic solution - an important distinction aligned with regulatory expectations.

Huawei emphasises that the diabetes risk function is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose diabetes or replace clinical testing. Instead, it serves four core objectives:



Awareness and prevention: encouraging early engagement with healthcare professionals

Accessibility: offering the feature free of charge to users

Civilian use only: not intended for clinical or hospital deployment Safety: no known side effects or contraindications

In markets such as China, the feature is positioned as a non-medical function designed to raise awareness and support prevention rather than serve as a clinical tool. Any measurements provided are for reference only and are not intended for diagnosis or treatment, instead offering users an indication of potential diabetes risk levels.

Expert collaboration and scientific validation

At the World Health Expo Dubai 2026, Professor Jiguang Wang, Director of the Shanghai Institute of Hypertension, highlighted the growing evidence supporting wearable-based PPG as a reliable early risk-assessment method. Professor Wang has collaborated closely with Huawei on wearable health innovations, including the development of the HUAWEI WATCH D and WATCH D2, devices focused on ambulatory blood pressure monitoring.

Huawei's broader health research efforts are supported by its Health Labs in Dongguan, China, and Helsinki, Finland, where multidisciplinary teams conduct research in cardiovascular health, exercise physiology, and long-term health monitoring.

Historically, advanced wearable health features often launched first in China before reaching international markets. Huawei is now actively shifting this model. Through synchronised global launches and deeper collaboration with local medical institutions, the company aims to ensure that regions such as the UAE gain timely access to its most advanced health technologies.

This strategy aligns with the UAE's national focus on preventive healthcare, digital health transformation, and early disease intervention. Future deployments from Huawei - including areas such as glucose monitoring, cardiovascular health, and women's health - will increasingly involve local medical partnerships to ensure relevance and compliance with regional healthcare frameworks.

Currently available on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Pro via an OTA software update, Huawei's diabetes risk assessment feature is expected to expand to additional smartwatch models. While not a substitute for clinical diagnosis, it represents a meaningful step toward population-level health awareness driven by consumer technology.

As diabetes prevalence continues to rise in the UAE and across the region, innovations that support early risk identification without adding cost or complexity may play an increasingly important role in national health strategies. Huawei's approach signals how wearable technology can complement traditional healthcare by shifting the focus from treatment to prevention.