Old Doha Port Launches Ramadan Campaign,“Experience Ramadan At The Port”

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha Port has announced its Ramadan lineup of activations and unveiled a new campaign,“Experience Ramadan at the Port,” set to air on Qatar TV throughout the holy month.

The campaign takes a calm, observational approach, inspired by the view of seagulls soaring above the harbour. It captures Ramadan as it unfolds across Old Doha Port, from the quiet moments before iftar to the lively gatherings that stretch into the evening.

Alongside the campaign, Taraweeh prayers return daily at the Mina District Mosque, and Old Doha Port is also hosting a series of family-friendly Ramadan activations, offering unique experiences for visitors of all ages.

Throwback Food Festival



A view of the festival showcasing a curated selection of local vendors offering Ramadan dishes and traditional sweets. (Photo by Mahmoud Elmazaty/The Peninsula)

Weekdays 5.30pm – 2am, Weekends 5.30pm – 3am

Daily throughout Ramadan

Mina Park (South of Mina District)

The Throwback Food Festival returns to Mina Park, hosted by Old Doha Port in collaboration with Visit Qatar. The festival features a curated selection of local vendors serving Ramadan dishes and traditional sweets. Designed to evoke the spirit of old souqs and family gatherings, it offers visitors a chance to enjoy authentic Ramadan flavours and a vibrant, festive atmosphere.

Ramadan Cannon

At Iftar

Daily throughout Ramadan

Mina Park, Opposite Container's Yard

Old Doha Port will continue the cherished Ramadan Cannon tradition, firing daily at sunset to mark the time of Iftar. Historically used across Qatar to signal the breaking of the fast, the cannon draws families and visitors who gather along the waterfront, sharing in this iconic moment just before Maghrib.

Musaher Al Mina

10pm to 10pm

Daily throughout Ramadan

Mina District

Every evening, Old Doha Port revives the tradition of the Musaher, who walks through the district announcing suhoor. The experience captures the essence of Ramadan, offering residents and visitors a nostalgic glimpse of the past.

Garangao Night



After Iftar until 9pm

14th day of Ramadan

Mina District

On the 14th night of Ramadan, Old Doha Port will host its Garangao celebrations, one of the most cherished family traditions of the holy month. Children dressed in colourful attire collect sweets and take part in festive activities inspired by authentic Qatari customs.

Wada'a Ramadan- Final Nights

10pm-11pm

Last four nights of Ramadan

Mina District

During the last four nights of Ramadan, Old Doha Port will host Wada'a Ramadan, a farewell gathering to mark the closing of the holy month. Visitors can take part in cultural experiences as they celebrate the approach of Eid Al-Fitr.

Ramadan Classic Car Parade

3.30pm-5pm

Every Thursday and Friday

Throughout the streets of Mina District

Classic and unique car enthusiasts will showcase their cars at the Ramadan Classic Car Parade in collaboration with Mawater. Visitors and photographers of all ages can enjoy watching the elegant cars cruise along the Mina waterfront in a festive, family-friendly setting.