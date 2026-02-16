Overseas Filipinos Send Home Record Dh130.76 Billion ($35.63 Billion) In 2025

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Money sent home by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) reached an all-time high $35.63 billion (Dh130.76 billion) last year, up by 3.3 per cent from $34.49 billion (Dh126.5 billion) in 2024, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP/ Philippine Central Bank) announced on Monday.

Remittances serve not only as lifelines that sustain millions of Filipinos but also as a 'lifeblood' of the Philippine economy, accounting for about 7.3 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025. They serve as a vital and stable source of household income, as well as a boost to the Philippines foreign currency reserve.

Recommended For You Traffic alert: Sharjah University City entrances, exits closed till 10pm today

The BSP said the US accounted for the largest share of OFW remittances at 39.7 per cent, followed by Singapore (7.3 per cent), Saudi Arabia (6.6 per cent), and Japan (5 per cent). The UAE and UK are tied at fifth place with the highest remittance at 4.6 per cent each.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

BSP noted remittances surged in December last year, when cash inflows rose 4.2 per cent year-on-year to $3.52 billion in December 2025. The previous month, November, overseas Filipinos sent $2.91 billion to their families and loved ones.



Dh1 is now Php16: UAE's Filipino expats send 'higher' remittances but don't feel richer; here's why

Sri Lanka's remittance surge bolsters economic recovery amid reforms Dollar tumbles as investors reignite 'Sell America' trade

ALSO READ