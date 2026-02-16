Govt Employees In Umm Al Quwain To Get 3-Day Weekend For Ramadan 2026

PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 2:16 PM UPDATED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 2:40 PM



By: Elizabeth Gonzales



Under the new arrangement, government employees in the emirate will operate from Monday until Thursday, with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday designated as the weekendAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Government employees in Umm Al Quwain will get three-day weekend during the holy month of Ramadan, according to an official circular issued by Amiri Diwan.

Under the new arrangement, government employees in the emirate will operate from Monday until Thursday, with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday designated as the weekend throughout Ramadan 2026.

Ramadan prayer timings

The circular outlines the official working hours for government employees during the holy month, in line with efforts to provide flexibility and support work-life balance during the period of fasting and worship.

The directive was issued under the instructions of Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

The move aligns with the UAE's broader approach of adjusting working hours during Ramadan, allowing employees more time for family, prayer and community activities while maintaining the continuity of government services.

The UAE Fatwa Council on Sunday (February 15) announced that the committee responsible for sighting the crescent marking the beginning of Ramadan 2026 will convene on Tuesday (February 17, 2026).

The committee's work will begin after Maghrib prayer. Members will review reports submitted by field observation teams and examine findings from approved observatories across the country.

The Council has also urged members of the public to observe the crescent on Tuesday evening and submit their sightings through the dedicated electronic link shared on its official platforms. The call, it said, reflects the importance of reviving the Sunnah of moon sighting and encouraging community participation in the process.

In the UAE, Ramadan is most likely expected to begin on February 19, according to Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomical Centre. This is because sighting the crescent on February 17 is "either impossible or highly improbable from all regions of the Arab and Islamic world", according to Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of IAC.



