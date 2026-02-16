UAE's Careem Launches Feature To Double Tips For Drivers During Ramadan

PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 4:21 PM



By: Khaleej Times Staff



Share:







Beyond tip matching amounts of Dh10 or more, Careem and Hala will also provide daily Iftar meals to delivery riders and taxi drivers throughout Ramadan across the UAEAdd as a preferredsource on Google

During the holy month of Ramadan, Careem and Hala have partnered to launch a limited-time feature of "tip matching", which means the companies will double tips for delivery riders and drivers across the UAE. This includes Hala Taxi Captains operating through Careem.

From February 18 to March 19, Careem will match tips of Dh10 or more, doubling earnings for drivers and delivery riders.

Ramadan Prayer Timings

Recommended For You Traffic alert: Sharjah University City entrances, exits closed till 10pm today

Customers who want to avail the tip-matching feature can download the latest version of the Careem app, book a Careem ride or Hala Taxi, or place an order on Careem Food, Quik, Shops, or Box.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

100 per cent of all tips, including matched amounts, are sent immediately to the taxi driver or delivery rider's Careem Pay account, where they can access and transfer funds to their bank instantly.

Careem refers to delivery riders and taxi drivers as 'Captains'.

Beyond tip matching, Careem and Hala will also provide daily Iftar meals to Captains throughout Ramadan across the UAE, so those breaking their fast on the road can do so with a warm meal.

Muhammad Shahbaz, a Captain for 5 years, from Gujarat, Pakistan said: "I built my own house, and all four of my children are getting a good education. I even brought my brother to Dubai to work on the Careem app so he could have the same opportunities. When someone tips me, I know exactly where that money is going. Straight to my family's future.”

Adeel Muhammad, Captain for 7 years, from Punjab, Pakistan: "I've been on Careem since 2018. In that time, I built a double-story house back home, put all four of my children in school, and I take care of my mother's medical needs. Every ride, every tip, it all adds up. It's how I provide for the people who depend on me."



UAE to look for Ramadan Moon: How to sight the crescent and what to do if you see it How Dubai-based brothers feed 33,000 people an iftar meal every day of Ramadan

ALSO READ