Sharjah Ruler Directs Free Home Nursing For Seniors, Monthly Support Raised To Dh17,500

Sulaiman Al Naqbi, Director of Social Services, details the extensive network of free support now available to the emirate's elderly, from healthcare to mobile salons.

Under new directives from the Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate's senior citizens receive a significant boost in social support, including complimentary home nursing and an increased monthly income of Dh17,500. The move ensures that the full assistance is provided without deductions for nursing services, which could cost up to Dh18,000 and previously cut around Dh3,000 from their income.

This financial relief is complemented by a comprehensive suite of free lifestyle and mobility services, including an innovative mobile salon for home-bound seniors, dedicated transport for appointments and leisure, and access to social clubs and physiotherapy.

Sulaiman Al Naqbi, Director of the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, confirmed the changes, highlighting the leadership's focus on providing comprehensive care.

“The noble directives came from the Ruler of Sharjah that no amount should be deducted from the monthly assistance. Instead, the service is to be provided completely free of charge to eligible senior citizens, and the assistance is to be disbursed to them in full without any deduction,” Al Naqbi explained.

He further detailed that in addition to this, a supplementary assistance programme raises the total income for each senior to Dh17,500. The support network also includes full health and dental insurance coverage and free physiotherapy sessions at the department's branches.

To foster community engagement, Al Naqbi noted the role of 'Asala Clubs', which provide educational, social, and recreational programs.

Mobility is also a key focus, with the 'Mishwar' service offering transport for leisure trips and the 'Ijaba' service available for government appointments.

Addressing the needs of those with limited mobility, Al Naqbi described a new initiative.“A service has been introduced that I can describe as an innovative service, which is the mobile salon that reaches the homes of cases unable to move, for our mothers and fathers,” he said. Additional transport, such as to the airport, can also be arranged.



