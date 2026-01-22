Gujarat: Liquor Bottles Hung On Statues And National Flag Near BJP MLA's Office In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Jan 22 (IANS) A video showing the national flag and statues at Haribhai Godani Circle in Saraspur in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, on Thursday, was defaced with liquor bottles and brooms has gone viral on social media.

The Haribhai Godani Circle is located near the office of Bapunagar BJP MLA Dinesh Kushwaha.

The video shows empty liquor bottles hung from statues, and a broom attached to the national flag and another flag at the site.

Gujarat already enforces a prohibition on manufacturing, selling, and consumption of alcohol.

The incident raised questions about local police and administrative oversight as the circle is situated on a public road frequently visited by many residents.

Sources indicated that the act was carried out by unidentified individuals.

Speaking on the incident, MLA Kushwaha said, "I am not aware of this incident. I will make sure that it is investigated."

Following the viral video, Vishal Khanama, Ahmedabad Deputy Municipal Commissioner of the North Zone, directed a municipal team to visit the site.

The team removed the bottles, brooms, and other objects from the statues and flags.

The ahmedabad municipal corporation confirmed that prompt action was taken to restore the site.

Officials said that the Haribhai Godani Circle area falls under the jurisdiction of Gomtipur Police Station.

Bapunagar Police have reportedly registered a case and begun investigations against unidentified persons involved in the incident.

The incident follows other cases of vandalism reported in the state in recent months.

In Ahmedabad's Khokhra area, a statue of B.R. Ambedkar was found damaged, prompting the police to register a case.

Civic authorities subsequently restored the statue amid protests by members of the public, joined by Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani.

In another incident in Amraiwadi area, a public statue was reported vandalised, prompting police action.

Similar cases were reported from Vadodara's Karelibaug area along with Rajkot and Surat, where public statues and installations were found damaged or defaced, following which local police registered complaints and municipal teams undertook restoration work.