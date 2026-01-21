War Update: 110 Clashes On Front Lines, Fiercest Battles Occur In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 21.

The enemy launched five missile and 74 air strikes, used 39 missiles, and dropped 184 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 7,754 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,814 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas, 44 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian army carried out air strikes on the settlements of Bilopillia in the Sumy region, Velykomykhailivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Luhivske, Vozdvyzhenka, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Sviatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Barvinivka, and Rizdvianka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas where Russian personnel were concentrated and one Russian drone control point.

The enemy carried out 82 attacks in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 11 enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and toward the settlements of Izbytske, Hrafske, Kruhle, Nesterne, and Chuhunivka.

Three attacks by invaders took place in the Kupiansk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults toward Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army attacked 11 times, trying to break through the defensive lines toward the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Stavky, Dibrova, and Olhivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled three Russian attacks in the Dronivka area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian units repelled one attack by the invaders toward Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Predtechyne, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and toward Illinivka, Stepanivka, Berestok, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 36 Russian assaults in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and Dachne toward Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched one attack toward Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled nine Russian attacks in the Huliaipole area and toward Dobropillia and Zelene.

In the Orikhiv sector, two clashes took place in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Russian military did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to January 21, 2026, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,229,740 soldiers, including 1,170 service members on the previous day.

Photo: 56th Separate Mariupol Motorized Infantry Brigade