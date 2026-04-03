Azerbaijani Oil Price Hits New Milestone By Exceeding $141

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, moved up by $10.89, or 8.3%, on April 2 from the previous level, coming in at $141.68 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude increased by $11.07, or 8.9%, to $135.15 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $12.19, or 12.46%, to $110.04 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $12.91, or 10.05%, to $141.37 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.