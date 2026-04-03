Bp Clarifies Position On Caspian Energy Corridor As Europe Eyes New Supply

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

bp has distanced itself from comments suggesting it had proposed a new energy corridor via Azerbaijan, clarifying that the remarks originated from an employee's personal social media account and do not reflect the company's official position, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement, the company stressed that the claims, which were circulated under a headline indicating bp had put forward a new energy corridor through Azerbaijan, represent the individual views of the employee and should not be interpreted as corporate policy.

The clarification follows earlier comments attributed to a senior geologist at bp Azerbaijan, who indicated that the company would be prepared to support the development of a new export route transporting gas from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan across the Caspian Sea and into the Southern Gas Corridor.

According to those remarks, bp sees potential to apply its experience in Azerbaijan to help build synchronised infrastructure that would enable Caspian gas to flow westwards towards European markets. The proposed corridor could, by 2030, play a role in diversifying Europe's energy supplies, with Kazakhstan expected to contribute a significant share of production.

The concept is also linked to ongoing cooperation between bp and KazMunayGas, including an agreement to explore and develop the Üstyurt block in Kazakhstan's Mangistau region. The project envisages large-scale geological exploration in what is believed to be a resource-rich basin, with seismic surveys and deep exploratory drilling planned between 2026 and 2029.

While bp has reiterated that no formal proposal has been made, the episode highlights growing interest in new Caspian export routes as Europe seeks to broaden its energy supply base.