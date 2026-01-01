Swiss New Year's Bar Fire: 47 Dead, 115 Injured At Crans-Montana Resort

A deadly fire and explosion tore through Le Constellation bar in the Crans-Montana ski resort in southwestern Switzerland shortly after 1:30 a.m. on January 1, 2026, turning a festive New Year's Eve party into one of the nation's most devastating peacetime disasters. According to authorities and multiple reports, at least 47 people have died and more than 115 others were injured, many seriously, though final identification and official death toll confirmation are ongoing.

The upscale alpine resort, usually known for skiing, luxury hotels and winter tourism, was hosting hundreds of mostly young revellers when the blaze erupted in the crowded bar and nightclub. Witnesses initially described a loud explosion followed by a fast-spreading inferno that turned stairwells and narrow exits into choke points, complicating escape efforts and trapping many inside.

Local police commander Frédéric Gisler said emergency crews were mobilised immediately, with dozens of ambulances, helicopters and first responders rushing to aid survivors and transport the wounded to hospitals across the region. Many of the injured were treated in burn units as emergency services worked around the clock to stabilise victims.

Swiss authorities have stressed that the incident is being treated as an accidental fire rather than a terrorist attack, and investigations are underway to determine the precise cause. Early indications suggest that pyrotechnics or lit objects like sparklers on a champagne bottle may have ignited the low wooden ceiling, but officials have not confirmed a definitive cause.

The blaze has drawn international attention as governments work to identify foreign nationals among the victims. Several people from neighbouring countries, including young visitors, are among the missing and injured, adding to the strain on emergency response teams.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin described the tragedy as“one of the worst events our country has experienced,” and a period of national mourning has been declared. Flags have been flown at half-mast, and officials have set up hotlines and support services for families and victims.

The Crans-Montana community and the international tourism world have been left reeling as the investigation continues and relatives of victims await news.