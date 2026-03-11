Anusuya Chinsamy-Turan

Professor, Biological Sciences Department, University of Cape Town

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Palaeobiologist in UCT's Department of Biological Sciences.

Author of the following popular level books, "Dinosaurs and other Prehistoric Life", "DInosaurs of Africa",“Fossils for Africa” and“Famous Dinosaurs of Africa”. as well as the more scholarly books, "DInosaur Bone Microstructure" and the "Forerunners of Mammals"

1997–2022 Professor, University of Cape Town

2014 Role: Professor, Head, Biological Sciences Department Funding Source: National Research Foundation

ExperienceGrants and ContractsHonours

South African Women of the Year (2005); Distinguished Women Scientist (2005); Gold Medalist, Academy of Science of SA (2015); TWAS Sub-Saharan Prize for the Public Understanding and Popularisation of Science (2013)